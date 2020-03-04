Girl arrested for stabbing friend says incident was just an accident

CEBU CITY, Philippines— The 17-year-old girl from Barangay Tabla, Liloan town northern Cebu who was arrested for stabbing her friend explained that the incident was just an accident.

Gladys, not her real name, was brought to the City Mobile Force Company on Wednesday morning, March 4, 2020, after being arrested for stabbing one of her friends last February 12, 2019. The friend eventually died because of the stab wound.

“Nangayo nakog pasaylo man, wa man sad to nako gi tuyo,” she added.

(I already apologized, I didn’t do that in purpose.)

Gladys told reporters during an interview that she confronted her best friend, whom she accused of bullying her, on their way to school.

In the middle of her confrontation with her best friend, she said a young man, who was also her friend, tried to break off the fight.

This is when Gladys accidentally stabbed the man with a folding pocket knife and killed him.

Gladys was detained for three days due to the stabbing incident but was later released since she was still a minor and no case was filed against her.

But things started to take a bad turn for her when a warrant of arrest was issued against her that led to her arrest on Wednesday morning.

The minor will be under the custody of the Mandaue Police since this is where the complainant filed a case against the suspect. A P120,000 bail bond was set for the suspect. /bmjo