Ouano: LGUs should intensify road clearing in fire-prone areas

CEBU CITY, Philippines — In order to provide access to firefighters in times of emergencies, the Cebu Provincial Board has asked local government units to intensify road clearing efforts in fire-prone areas under their jurisdiction.

Sixth district Board Member Thadeo Jovito Ouano, in a resolution, asked the LGUs to prioritize fire-prone areas in their clearing operations in order to get rid of fire hazards and provide more access in responding emergencies.

According to Ouano, illegal structures such as gates, entrances, makeshift stores and illegally parked vehicles do not only obstruct traffic flow but also hamper the response of fire fighters in times of fire incidents.

Mandaue City, one of the LGUs in Ouano’s district, experienced at least three big fires just in February 2020.

Mandaue City Fire Station Chief Investigator FO2 Edgar Vergara earlier told CDN Digital that narrow roads leading to the fire-hit areas remain to be their major obstacle in responding to fire alarms.

“Local government units at the province, city or municipal, and barangay levels shall be responsible for fire prevention and suppression measures to secure the safety and property of the citizenry,” Ouano said in the resolution.

The resolution was unanimously approved by the Provincial Board on Monday, March 2.

Since the third quarter of 2019, LGUs have been tasked by the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) to reclaim public roads and rid them of illegal structures.

Last February 16, the 75 days given to barangays to clear their roads from obstructions also commenced.

Also last Monday, March 2, the PB approved the resolution of Sixth District Board Member Glenn Anthony Soco calling on businesses and residents to be “fire conscious.”

He encouraged businesses to ensure that their products are of quality standards in order to prevent them from becoming causes of fire incidents. /rcg