Japson asks Labella to reconsider Taptap as Covid-19 quarantine center

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City opposition Councilor Leah Japson urged Mayor Edgardo Labella to reconsider using a city-owned facility in Barangay Taptap as a Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) quarantine center.

In a privilege speech during the City Council’s regular session, Japson said the residents of Taptap are at risk if the City Resource Management Center (Cremdec) will begin housing persons under monitoring (PUMs) for Covid-19.

PUMs are people with a history of travel from affected countries without manifesting flu-like symptoms or fever.

“The Cremdec facility in Barangay Taptap is located right beside the barangay road where all people coming and out will pass,” said Japson in her speech.

Furthermore, Taptap residents reported of discrimination as being identified as a resident in an area where the PUMs are quarantined even if no PUMs have been brought to Cremdec yet.

With this, Japson urged Labella to find another facility where the PUMs can be quarantined, probably in a place that is safe for nearby residents.

The council has agreed on Japson’s call and approved her motion to request Labella to find another quarantine center for the city.

However, administration Councilors Raymond Garcia, Philip Zafra, Donaldo Hontiveros, Eduardo Rama, Jr., and Jerry Guardo abstained from approving the motion.

In previous statements, Labella assured the Taptap residents that PUMs will be quarantined safely so as not to affect them. He also said the Cremdec workers have been trained properly to ensure the safety of patients and the residents. /rcg