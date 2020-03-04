Monggos, a Filipino favorite

Cebu City, Philippines—Packed with protein, mung beans, known locally as monggos, are used as an ingredient in both savory and sweet dishes.

But one of the more famous ways of preparing it in the country is by making it into a savory soup dish, usually mixed with a touch of coconut milk and some vegetables.

This dish is commonly found in most carinderias, or food stalls, on the streets. What makes it a hit to Filipinos is the fact that it comes at a very affordable price.

The reason is because raw mung beans actually come cheap in the market.

For example, at Cebu CIty’s Carbon Public Market, a kilogram of monggos is sold at P65. One kilo can go a long way for an average Filipino family.

And what makes mung beans extra special is the fact that it has a lot of benefits, too.

According to goodfoofforgood.com, mung beans also help lower blood pressure, combat inflammation, manage type 2 diabetes, lower bad cholesterol, and combat obesity. /bmjo