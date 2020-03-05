Labella: Cremdec remains as quarantine facility for PUMs

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City Mayor Edgardo Labella stood by his decision that the City Resource and Management Center (Cremdec) in Barangay Taptap shall be the quarantine center for persons under monitoring (PUM) of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19).

This is Labella’s response to the City Council’s call through opposition Councilor Leah Japson to reconsider using Cremdec as a quarantine facility.

The mayor said that the residents of Barangay Taptap, where Cremdec is located, are at no risk of catching Covid-19 as only persons who have travel history to affected countries but without symptoms will be housed there.

He said that the PUMs who will stay in the Cremdec are also Cebu City residents who cannot go home to their households yet because they have senior citizens and/or child members.

“I hope Japson will understand that only the PUMs will be placed at the Cremdec facility. There is nothing to worry,” said Labella.

He also clarified that not all PUMs will be taken to the facility as those whose homes are fit for house quarantine can go home.

The mayor also denied that discrimination is accorded to Taptap residents as the city government and the City Health Department (CHD) chose the Cremdec because of its viable location, being far from the urban centers, and it’s a facility with ready bedrooms for the quarantined individuals.

He urged Japson to understand the purpose of a quarantine facility and its necessity amidst the threat of Covid-19.

Japson delivered a privilege speech on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, over the use of the Cremdec facility as a quarantine site for Covid-19.

“The Cremdec facility in Barangay Taptap is located right beside the barangay road where all people coming and out will pass,” said Japson in her speech.

The council has agreed on Japson’s call and approved her motion to request Labella to find another quarantine center for the city.

However, administration Councilors Raymond Garcia, Philip Zafra, Donaldo Hontiveros, Eduardo Rama, Jr., and Jerry Guardo abstained from approving the motion. /rcg