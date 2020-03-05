Fire hits fastfood outlet inside downtown mall

CEBU CITY — A fire broke out inside a fastfood chain outlet inside a mall in downtown Cebu City, Thursday afternoon, March 5.

Firefighters from the Cebu City Fire Department received the fire alarm around 4:45 p.m. inside a mall along Sanciangko Street, Cebu City.

The fire incident was raised to second alarm around 5 p.m. Eleven minutes later, the firefighters declared the flames have been put under control.

The fire was the second one to hit the city this day in Cebu City. The first one was at dawn at Sitio Ipil, Barangay San Nicolas where 81 houses were destroyed and 116 families were displaced.

The dawn fire victims were temporarily staying in the Alumnos gym in Barangay San Nicolas, which Mayor Edgardo Labella planned to turn into an evacuation center during calamities.

A large throng of onlookers and mallgoers, who were told to evacuate the area, occupied one lane of Sanciangko Street.

