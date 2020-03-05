‘Making Futures’ eyes craft communities’ sustainability

CEBU CITY — Around 145 participants will converge in Cebu City for the Making Futures conference, which aims to explore the role of craft communities towards a sustainable future.

The 3-day biannual Making Futures conference will be held starting Friday, March 6, at the Quest Hotel in Cebu City.

Kidlat Tahimik, Philippine national artist for film, will be joined different experts on various aspects of craftsmanship during the conference.

Butch Carungay, UN national consultant for Cebu City of design initiatives, will also discuss the designation of Cebu City as a creative city.

British Council in the Philippines

Organized by the British Council in the Philippines and the Plymouth College of Arts, the conference will focus on issues that affect the craft communities. It is the first time that the conference would be held in Southeast Asia.

“Some of the issues to be discussed are the dwindling natural resources, the struggles of craft enterprises and the importance of leadership in sustaining the craft sector,” said Malaya del Rosario, head of the British Council in the Philippines arts and creative industries.

“While challenges continue to threaten artisans and practices such as weaving, a paradigm shift seems to be taking place, acknowledging the role of culture in holistic, sustainable development,” Del Rosario said.

British Council study

A study commissioned by the British Council found that interventions from government and private stakeholders, coupled with renewed consumer interest helped propel the craft sector, particularly handwoven textiles, back into the limelight.

“This conference provides a unique opportunity to initiate collaboration between artisans, designers, researchers and techies,” according to Pilar Aranayo-Prudencio, British council country director. “It will explore how craft and maker movements can develop a strong International craft community that is in touch with cultural heritage and open to innovation and development.”

She said that leaders and makers of the craft sector should be change agents that redefine the role of craft towards a more sustainable future.

The international conference, which is pioneered by the PCA is held every two years.

The Department of Trade and Industry Design Center of the Philippines and Department of Science and Technology Philippine Textile Research lnstitute also supports the event./dbs