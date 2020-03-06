Rama: ‘Tuslob Buwa’ is a celebration of Pasil and Suba; Legislation to protect cultural term mulled

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The culture of Tuslob Buwa is a celebration of Pasil and Suba.

This was the statement of Cebu City Vice Mayor Michael Rama, who also chairs the city’s Cultural and Historical Affairs Commission, over the registration for a trademark on the term “Tuslob Buwa” by a local restaurant, Azul.

Rama declined to comment on the legal aspect of the trademark of Azul because this is subject to copyright laws.

However, he said he supports the move of Barangay Suba to file charges against the restaurant for using a cultural term for commercial use.

Barangay Captain Joel Sable already said they are mulling legal actions against Azul because the Tuslob Buwa or Dipping Bubbles culture began in Barangays Suba and Pasil, and the barangay even celebrates the dish in an annual festival.

The Tuslob Buwa is famous in the barangays where workers usually eat puso or hanging rice dipped in pig brain stew during meal breaks such as lunch or dinners.

It was later popularized around 2014 when neighboring cities of Mandaue and Lapu-Lapu created their own version of the poor man’s dish.

Today, many restaurants serve the dish, while in Pasil and Suba, it remains to be a staple among market workers.

The vice mayor said the city would always support the preservation of culture especially as this is tied with the livelihood of common people.

“Moingon gani kag Tuslob Buwa (When you say Tuslob Buwa), it is definitely Cebuano, it definitely comes from Pasil and Suba. It is a culture of Cebuanos,” said Rama.

As the issue rose on cultural terms being trademarked, Rama said the City Council may try to protect cultural terms such as Tuslob Buwa by passing an ordinance.

He also said the city and Barangay Suba can ask for congressional support in order to protect its modern cultural heritage.

Rama cited Sinulog as an example, which cannot be trademarked as it is an intangible culture of Cebuanos celebrated each year.

“Parehas ra na sa Sinulog. (It is just like the Sinulog). When you say Sinulog, it cannot be owned by anyone, it is owned by all Cebuanos,” he said. /rcg