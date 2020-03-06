229 families to be affected by Guadalupe-Lahug diversion road

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The construction of a two-kilometer Guadalupe-Lahug diversion in Cebu City would affect at least 229 families.

Councilor Jerry Guardo, the chairperson of the City Council’s committee on infrastructure, said the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) is already working on the right of way (ROW) acquisition for the properties affected by the diversion road.

The road would start in Barangay Guadalupe and will pass through Barangays Capitol Site and Kamputhaw, before ending in Barangay Lahug.

This would affect a total of 339 structures amounting to at least P1.5 billion.

Of the 266 families affected in the road construction, the DPWH survey reveals that 187 approved of the road construction, thereby cooperating in the ROW acquisition, while 89 disapproved with 13 families still undecided.

“Kasagarang families sugot ra man sila. Dili man sad na tibuok properties, part raman. (Most of the families actually agreed. Only a part of their properties will be affected). As for others, we hope they’ll understand. Anyway, they will get compensation,” said Guardo.

Guardo said negotiations still continue to this day as the DPWH is determined to start the civil works this year so that the road will already be passable in three years.

The DPWH feasibility studies revealed that the best plan would be to start the diversion road from the Guadalupe Barangay Hall and end at Gorordo Avenue at Barangay Lahug.

The plan involves a bridge at Capitol Site and an underpass in Barangay Lahug.

The P2.4 billion worth of road is necessary to divert the traffic along M. Velez Street and Escario Street to higher grounds.

The DPWH presented the plans to the City Council on March 4, 2020, in which the latter expressed its full support.

Guardo expects traffic to improve in the city’s uptown area once the diversion road will open. /rcg