DepEd-7 firm on pushing through with CVIRAA meet

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Department of Education in Central Visayas (DepEd-7) is firm on its decision to pursue the Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (CVIRAA) sporting meet on March 21 to 28, 2020, with or without the delegation from the Cebu Province.

Earlier, Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia said that she would be consulting with the mayors in the province, to decide if they would send athletes in the sporting event.

Read more: Gwen to consult mayors on fate of Cebu athletes joining CVIRAA

Garcia said she would want the activity to be postponed, due to the threat of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

Welfare of children

“Actually, dili siya maka-affect, but I hope the governor will understand. It’s for the welfare also para sa mga bata, developing our learners especially the athletes,” said DepEd-7 Regional Director Salustiano Jimenez.

Jimenez said that although he understood the concern of the governor, he was hoping that the provincial government would be able to send a delegation to Dumaguete City in Negros Oriental where the activity would be held.

Last Wednesday, Jimenez said that he visited Dumaguete City to personally inspect the venues for the CVIRAA meet.

He said that they were already 99.9 percent prepared for the CVIRAA meet since the activity had already been postponed twice.

The activity was originally scheduled on February 23 to 28, 2020, but this was postponed and rescheduled on March 15 to 21, 2020.

COVID-19 precautionary measures

Aside from that the precautionary measures against COVID-19 have already been in place — they have already bought thermal scanners to determine the temperature of the athletes while an isolation room were already established in each billeting quarters.

Jimenez said that the winners of the CVIRAA would make up the team to represent Central Visayas in the Palarong Pambansa which would be held in May in Marikina City.

Central Visayas will also host the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) School Games in November 2020, and the winners of the Palarong Pambansa will also make up the Philippine team./dbs