Entire Argao police force may be relieved except for two witnesses of chief’s mischief

CEBU CITY, Philippines —The entire police force of the Argao Police Station might be relieved from their posts for failing to stop or report the illegal acts of their chief who was found to have kept two female detainees inside his office instead of at a jail facility.

Police Brigadier General Albert Ignatius Ferro, told reporters in a press briefing this afternoon, March 6, 2020, at the Police Regional Office in Central Visayas (PRO-7), that the town’s entire police force will be investigated for their failure to report the illegal activities of Police Major Ildefonso Miranda, incumbent chief of Argao Police.

Miranda was arrested by the Integrity Monitoring and Enforcement Group (IMEG) of the Philippine National Police (PNP) on the evening of March 5, inside his office in Argao, for detaining Jean Claudia Villanueva De Guzman, 23 and Brenda Caminero Cutillar, 40 – who were both charged for violation of RA 9165 or the comprehensive dangerous drugs act – inside his office.

According to Ferro, they have not received any report from the town’s policemen about Miranda’s illegal activities which has been allegedly going on for months.

Because of their silence, Ferro said Miranda’s subordinates are automatically liable and can be considered as indirect cohorts.

“There’s no blind obedience… the subordinate should tell their boss it is illegal,” said Ferro.

Ferro added that even if policemen are mandated to follow their head’s orders, they should only follow orders that uphold the laws and integrity of the police.

The town’s entire police were also ordered investigated except for the two who came forward to become witnesses, said Ferro.

Meanwhile, Miranda will be facing three criminal charges for the violation of Republic Act (RA) 3019 or the anti-graft and corrupt practices act, RA 210 or direct bribery, and RA 156 or the delivery of prisons from jail.

A separate administrative case for serious grave misconduct will also be filed against Miranda.

Currently, Miranda is being held at the PRO-7 detention facility pending the formal filing of the cases.

Miranda, who is from Bogo City, was formerly the deputy director of the Police Community Relations (PCR) of the Cebu Provincial Police Office (CPPO) before taking over as chief of the Argao Police Station sometime in September 2019. /rcg