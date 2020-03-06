Two boys hurt when gun they found in vacant lot fired

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu, Philippines — Two seven-year-old boys were rushed to the hospital after the 9 mm pistol that they found in a vacant lot in Barangay Banilad, Mandaue City at past noon of March 6, 2020, suddenly went off.

One of the boys was seriously wounded when the bullet entered the right side of his face and exited near the left ear area, said Police Staff Sergeant Girlie Echaluce of the Women and Children’s Protection Desk of the Mandaue City Police Office.

Fortunately, the other boy only suffered a graze wound in the right cheek and was allowed to return home a few hours after he was treated in the hospital.

9 mm pistol found in ‘Manokan’

According to initial investigation, Echaluce said, that the two boys, who were with two other playmates a 5-year-old girl and a 5-year-old boy, went to a vacant lot called “Manokan,” which was a lot near where they lived in Barangay Banilad, Mandaue City.

It was there where the boy found the handgun, which later turned out to be a loaded 9 mm pistol.

The two seven year old boys got curious, thinking that it was a toy gun. One of them picked up the gun, thinking that it was a toy gun.

The two boys then sat down on the ground and examined the gun allegedly with the muzzle pointing upward. It was when they were inspecting the gun when it went off with the bullet hitting one on the right side of the face, and exiting near the left ear.

The bullet also grazed the right cheek of the other boy. Both boys were rushed to the hospital by their family members.

Echaluce said that the gun was loaded with 8 bullets and was already cocked and ready to fire.

A spent shell of a 9 mm pistol was also found in the vacant lot.

Police were investigating the accidental shooting incident and to find out, who owned the firearm and why it was on the vacant lot.

Police also took the firearm for further investigation and ballistic testing. /dbs