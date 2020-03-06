Four gunmen barge into house in ‘Lacion, kill man

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Four unidentified gunmen barged into a house in Barangay Pulpogan, Consolacion town in northern Cebu at 8 p.m. on Friday, March 6, 2020, and shot dead a 29-year-old man.

Police Major Verniño Noserale, Consolacion Police Station chief, identified the victim as Paul August Maglasang Noynay.

Allegations looked into

Initial investigation showed that the four assailants barged into the house owned by Noynay’s sister and shot Noynay several times before fleeing from the crime scene.

The police officer said that Noynay had been staying in her sister’s house when he was attacked.

Noserale said they were investigating allegations linking Noynay to a gasoline station robbery incident in Barangay Cansaga of the same town last November 19, 2019.

He, however, said that this was one of the allegations that they were investigating in the killing of Noynay. /dbs