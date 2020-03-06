All-Cebu final looms in 2nd Kampeons Cup after favorable draw

CEBU CITY, Philippines – If lady luck happens to smile on the Cebu football community, there might be an all-Cebuano finals in the second AIA Philam Vitality Kampeons Cup which the 7’s Football League will be bringing here from March 13, 14 and 15, 2020 at the artificial football turf of the Dynamic Herb-Borromeo Sports Complex located along the Cebu South Coastal Road of the South Road Properties.

This is because both the Cebu team representatives—Leylam FC and Cebu Niños, the Central Visayas Football Association (CVFA) selection, have been drawn in separate groups.

The Kampeons Cup serves as the culminating tournament for the Men’s Open of the 7’s League which brings the all-star teams from Manila, Bacolod, Iloilo, and Davao in one tournament.

These are the cities where there is a 7’s League tournament ongoing with Cebu becoming the seventh city to have it this summer.

The Kampeons Cup was held for the first time in July last year and Leylam was the inaugural champions.

As the first city to host the Kampeons Cup outside Manila, Cebu is given the chance to field in another team.

During the draw done Thursday, March 5, 2020, the Cebu Niños was the first team drawn in Group A and was joined by Bacolod and Manila.

The defending champion, Leylam, on the other hand, was the last team drawn for Group B following Davao and Iloilo.

Thus, if both teams are lucky and get past strong teams from Manila, Iloilo, Davao and Bacolod, they might get to advance to the finals in their respective groups and the Kampeons Cup title will get to stay with Cebu. /rcg