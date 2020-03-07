Heart Evangelista tweets her pet dog with a mask on and the online world is going nuts over it

CEBU CITY, Philippines—It has been months since people from all around the world have been trying to prevent getting the deadly Coronavirus or COVID-19.

And one of the known socialites, actress and animal activist Heart Evangelista-Escudero took to Twitter on how she cared for her fur babies especially the one closest to her—Panda the aspin.

Evangelista tweeted earlier today, March 7 a photo of Panda with a mask on.

Along with the photo, Evangelista tweeted, “Kaya natin toh.”

Aside from the mask on Panda’s face, you can also see her with a lovely blue and orange scarf and her collar made of pearls.

Read more: Dogs, cats can’t pass on coronavirus, but can test positive

The Twitter world yet again wished to have Panda’s posh life all thanks to her loving mother, Evangelista.

The photo has now garnered 17,500 likes and 797 retweets.

@raincerenio replied to the photo and tweeted, “gusto ko nalang maging aso mo,” and @_bachixx tweeted, “Miss heart, aadopt po ba kayo ng baboy? Free lang po akong iadopt heheh.”

Well, let this protective measure done by Evangelista to her pet Panda be a lesson to everyone to always stay alert and also care of our pets. /dbs