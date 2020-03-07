New ordinance promises more benefits for solo parents in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Solo parents in Cebu City will get to enjoy more benefits and privileges following the passage of an ordinance that will allow them discounts when purchasing goods and services and the grant of preferential treatment when transacting in government offices and other establishments in the city.

Councilors Alvin Dizon, Leah Japson and Eduardo Rama Jr., the authors of the ordinance which the City Council passed during their regular session on March 4, expressed confidence that the legislative measure will provide relief to the struggles now being experienced by solo parents.

The ordinance was passed in masse, which means that it got the support of all councilors present during the session.

Penalties ranging from P1, 000 to P5, 000 and the possible revocation of the business permit of the erring establishment await violators of the ordinance.

“I am very happy that the city council supported its passage because the new ordinance recognizes the multiple (and) difficult roles of being a solo parent. Raising a child nowadays is challenging, but raising a child alone constitutes a specific set of difficulties,” said Dizon in a text message to CDN Digital on Saturday, March 7, 2020.

For solo parents like Jasmine Torres, 28, said that any kind of help that they would get from the government will be highly appreciated.

Torres, a mother of a 4-year-old boy, said that raising a child alone is a very difficult task.

“Ang ginagmay nga tabang dako na kaayo na para namo,” she told CDND.

(Whatever help that we will get already means so much to us.)

Dizon said that the solo parents’ ordinance only needed to be signed by Mayor Edgardo Labella prior to its implementation.

Ones signed, the Department of Social Welfare and Services (DSWS) will be tasked to draft its implementing rules and regulation within a period of 30 days.

The ordinance will cover all solo parents who are registered with DSWS.

With its implementation, solo parents will get to avail of discounts for goods and services, receive preferential treatment, and get to use the designated priority lanes in establishments. They will also be invited to join activities lined up for the city-government initiated solo parents day.

The ordinance will also mandate the creation of a solo parent and children welfare desk in the barangays that will be placed under the direct supervision of DSWS for the purposes of information dissemination, aid in the registration of solo parents, and conduct studies or gather data to increase the city’s knowledge on the welfare of solo parents and their children. / dcb