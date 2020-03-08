Cebuano June Mar Fajardo wins 6th straight PBA MVP award

MANILA, Philippines — It was, by far, the most stylish entrance by a PBA Most Valuable Player awardee.

Still recovering from a shin injury, San Miguel center June Mar Fajardo entered the court in style, riding a mobility scooter on his way to picking up a record sixth straight MVP award Sunday in the PBA Leo Awards at Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Powering San Miguel to two titles last season, including a fifth straight All-Filipino title, Fajardo bested a formidable cast of candidates that included Jayson Castro of TNT Ka Tropa, Christian Standhardinger of Northport and CJ Perez of Columbian Dyip.

Perez collected two other trophies, winning Rookie of the Year award and making the All Defensive team.

Fajardo also bannered the Mythical first team, which is composed of Castro, Standhardinger, Perez and Sean Anthony of Northport.

It marked the first time that Anthony, a 10-year-veteran, made the first team. He was also named to the All-Defensive team with Fajardo, Japeth Aguilar of Ginebra and Chris Ross of San Miguel.

Aguilar, who was named Finals MVP of the season-ending Governors’ Cup, earned a second Mythical team selection with teammate Stanley Pringle, TNT Ka Tropa stars RR Pogoy and Troy Rosario and Ian Sangalang of Magnolia.

Mo Tautuaa bagged Most Improved Player award after a breakout season spent with Northport and San Miguel, which acquired him in a trade with Standhardinger late last year. Rain or Shine forward Gabe Norwood also won his third straight Samboy Lim Sportsmanship award.