Makoto FC gives ERCO Bro first loss with 2-1 win

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Makoto FC gave ERCO Bro its first taste of defeat after scoring 2-1 in their match in the Men’s Open Division 1 of the 21st Aboitizland Football Cup held Sunday, March 8, at the J.H Football Field of the Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC) in Barangay Canduman, Mandaue City.

Yushi Yamamoto and Ghani Kabayashi scored the goals for Makoto while Ene Famous prevented ERCO from getting shut out with his goal in the added time of the second half.

The win also allowed Makoto FC to wrest the top spot from ERCO Bro after hiking its points up to 12 on an immaculate 4-0 win-loss record.

ERCO Bro dropped to the third spot with 10 points on a 3-1-1 win-loss-draw record.

Leylam FC routs Don Sacredale

Three-time defending champion Leylam FC, on the other hand, thrashed Don Sacredale, 12-0.

All of Leylam’s goal were scored in the first half.

Only seven players showed up for Don Sacredale’s last match of the season.

Organizers advised the team not to play in the second half as they have no subs and they might get injured under the scorching heat of the sun.

Don Sacredale eventually took the advice.

Kore Marius exploded with seven goals for Leylam while the rest were chipped in by Mohamed Soumah, Leo Maquiling, Baris Tasci, Caryl John Ybañez and Chris Osawa.

The win allowed Leylam to climb from third to the second spot.

Although it has the same 10 points as ERCO, it takes the second spot by virtue of its goal difference of 21 while ERCO has 10. Leylam totes a 3-0-1 win-loss-draw record.

UC Kajitech clobbers USJ-R booters

The University of Cebu (UC) Kajitech was back in the winning column with a 2-1 edging of University of San Jose Recoletos (USJ-R).

USJ-R scored the first goal courtesy of Alemark Jumpit in the 23rd minute.

Kurt Cuizon, however, immediately scored the equalizer for UC a minute later.

Mike Orbeta sealed the win for UC in the 37th minute./dbs