Cebu City athletes rule boxing, volleyball, athletics

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Cebu City college and senior high athletes will likely form the core of Central Visayas in the Private Schools Athletic Association (PRISAA) national finals after dominating three more sporting events in the regional finals which came to an end Sunday, March 8, 2020 in various venues here.

After ruling football and swimming on the first day of competition, Cebu City then dominated boxing, athletics, volleyball and beach volleyball.

Read more: PRISAA: Cebu City booters, tankers clobber foes

Boxing

In boxing, Cebu City manned by the University of the Visayas (UV) pugs, clinched seven of the eight titles on hand.

Winning their respective bouts were Cristian John Dominique, Patrick Gantuangco, John Rey Par, Arnold Quebedo, Kit Caron Garces, Clark Malones and Marco Pomar.

Volleball, beach volleyball

Cebu City swept the beach volleyball and volleyball titles as well.

In the beach volleyball, the University of Southern Philippines Foundation (USPF) took the men’s while the distaff side was ruled by University of San Carlos (USC).

In volleyball, the junior titles were clinched by University of Cebu (UC) in the boys and USPF in the girls.

The University of San Jose Recoletos (USJ-R) bagged the women’s title while USC reigned supreme in the men’s contest.

Athletics

In athletics, Cebu City also finished as the overall champion after tucking in 34 of the 37 gold medals up for grabs.

The Cebu City athletics team was manned by USC, UC, USPF and Sacred Heart School-Ateneo de Cebu (SHS-AdC)./dbs