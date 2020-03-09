BFP inspects 200K biz establishments in CV to determine fire safety compliance

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Bureau of Fire Protection in Central Visayas (BFP – 7) is targeting to inspect over 200,000 establishments in the region this year to determine their compliance with fire safety requirements.

“We would like to emphasize that when we are inspecting business establishments, it does mean (that) it’s a burden on your part. BFP is trying to help by ensuring that your establishments are protected,” said Fire Senior Inspector Ethel Margaha, chief of BFP – 7’s Fire Safety Enforcement Division.

Margaha said they recognize the importance of ensuring the safety of businesses in the region.

“We are fire officers but we also acknowledge the important role of our businesses on helping drive economic growth,” she added.

BFP-7 data obtained by CDN Digital show that there are now 203, 343 business establishments in the region that needed to undergo a fire safety inspection.

Of the establishments, 102,051 are located in Cebu province while 46, 977 are in Bohol province. Another 35, 055 business establishments are in Negros Oriental.

Among the businesses operated in Cebu province, a total of 13, 953 are found in Lapu-Lapu City. The data still does not include those that are located and registered under the Philippine Economic Zone Authority (PEZA). PEZA registered businesses include those that are operated at the Mactan Export Processing Zone (Mepz).

Margaha expressed confidence that they will be able to inspect all of the 203, 343 establishments in the region.

Those who found to be compliant with BFP requirements will be issued with a Fire Safety Inspection Certificate (FSIC), which is one of the many requirements for their operation. / dcb