Two girls rescued; 2 men nabbed in Centro drug bust

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines –Two 14-year-old girls were rescued by policemen after they raided a house in Perez Compound, Barangay Alang-Alang, Mandaue City during a buy-bust operation.

Police Major Ramil Morpos, Centro Police Station chief, said they confiscated 20 packets of suspected shabu during the operation and arrested two men, one of whom was a sibling of one of the minors.

Morpos said that the illegal drugs had an estimated Dangerous Drugs Board value of P4,000.

He also said that one of the girls was allegedly involved in selling the illegal drugs with her 29-year-old brother, who lived in the compound.

CDN Digital is withholding the name of the brother to protect the identity of the minor.

The other girl was one of the visitors of the siblings and was held because she was inside one room of the house with a certain Jayboy Damao, 22, with illegal drugs and illegal drug paraphernalia.

The two men were detained at the Centro Police Station pending the filing of charges while the two minors were turned over to the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD)./dbs