No suspension of classes in Cebu yet — Gov. Garcia

CEBU CITY, Philippines — With no confirmed case of the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) in Cebu, the suspension of classes might be “premature” yet.

Governor Gwendolyn Garcia, in a press conference this afternoon, March 9, 2020, said she had already consulted with education sector representatives about the implication of the COVID-19 threat to the ongoing classes of students in the province.

“We listened to the Department of Education as well as CHED (Commission on Higher Education) and the Association of Private Schools. At this point, since there is no reported local transmission, knock on wood thank God, in Cebu, it might be too premature to suspend classes,” Garcia said.

The governor made the statement following the declaration of the suspension of classes in Manila due to the COVID-19 threat.

As of Monday, the number of people with confirmed cases of the COVID-19 has reached 20.

Step up preventive measures

Instead of suspending classes, Garcia said the government could step up in their preventive measures for the students like promoting personal hygiene and providing supplements to strengthen the immune system of school children.

“In fact, I asked the Department of Health to provide our students with mega doses of Vitamin C. This is the best that we can do at this point in time,” Garcia said.

Garcia said the DOH Central Visayas Regional Director, Dr. Jaime Bernadas, had committed to increase the supply of Vitamin C in the rural health units in order to intensify the distribution of the vitamins to the school children.

Garcia also reiterated the call to DepEd to avoid off-campus activities to prevent exposing school children from risks like crowded places where chances of viral transmission would be high./dbs