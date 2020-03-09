PRBU-7 starts cleansing retired cops’ pensioners list

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Police Retirement and Benefits Administration Unit in Central Visayas (PRBU-7), has started accounting the police retirees in Cebu, today, March 9, 2020.

According to Police Master Sergeant Ronald Rosello, the new mechanism of accounting all the retired policemen started last February 2020 as per the directive of Police General Archie Gamboa, chief of the Philippine National Police.

Rosello said the system would be followed with renewed guidelines to better protect the PNP pension fund.

“We are currently conducting the accounting, to cleanse the pensioners list within region seven,” said Rosello,

The other week, Rosello said the PRBU-7 went to Bohol, Siquijor and Dumaguete City, to be nearer to the other pensioners in the area.

The accounting for the pensioners in Cebu will last until Wednesday, March 17.

Rosello said that should the pensioners fail to comply with the requirements or miss the deadline of the accounting, they won’t be able to withdraw their pensions.

But Rosello assured that the PRBU-7 office would be open for inquiries from Monday to Friday.|dbs