COVID-19: Quincentennial activities cancelled, too

CEBU CITY, Philippines -More events and other notable gatherings in Cebu were cancelled due to the threats of Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19).

The most recent is the line-up of activities to be held in line with the Quincentennial celebration, or the 500th year celebration of the first circumnavigation of the world.

The National Quincentennial Committee announced on its official Facebook page late Monday evening, March 9, 2020, that it has dropped several activities scheduled this March and up to April in light with the recent developments on COVID-19.

“Upon consultation with the stakeholders, the National Quincentennial Committee (NQC) cancels upcoming gatherings related to 2021 Quincentennial Commemorations in the Philippines,” the advisory read.

The Quincentennial activities that were cancelled included the 7th Quincentennial Lecture Series in Pasay City scheduled this March 16, 7th Local Historical Committees Network General Assembly (April 26, Cebu City), 7th International Conference of the International Council on Historical and Cultural Cooperation – Southeast Asia (April 27 – 29, Cebu City), and launching of the National Memory Project (April 28, Cebu City).

“The Department of Foreign Affairs (sic) will still determine the new schedule for the 7th Quincentennial Lecture Series,” the Committee added.

The 2021 Quincentennial Commemorations in the Philippines marks the 500th anniversary of the first circumnavigation of the world.

Events in line with the celebration will run up to four years, with the launching held last December 2018.

Since the Malacañang placed the entire country under the state of Public Health Emergency, several activities in Cebu were either cancelled or postponed.

The state of Public Health Emergency was hoisted after the Department of Health (DOH) confirmed localized transmission of COVID-19.

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) announced that it will temporarily suspend voter’s registration while the Department of Education (DepEd) directed organizers of student events, including the Central Visayas Regional Athletic Association (CVIRAA) to postpone or cancel them in the meantime.

There are now 24 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Philippines.

DOH strongly advised against holding public gatherings and other events where large crowds are expected.