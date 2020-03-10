P650K e-Library launched in Olango Island

LAPU-LAPU CITY, Philippines — School children in Olango Island need not go far to do research because the Lapu-Lapu City government have opened an e-Library in the island.

A development that school children in the island are grateful for.

“Advantage ning E-Library para namo mga estudyante kay maka research kami anytime ug di na mi mangita og kwarta kay libre man ni,” said Jedah Grace Ponce, Grade 8 student of Nemesio-Epifania Taneo Memorial High School in Barangay Tingo, Olango Island.

(The E-Library is an advantageous to us students because we can now do our research anytime, and we won’t have to find money to pay because the use of the computers are free.)

Ponce was referring to the money they would need to pay in an internet cafe in the island.

“Mapaduol ang kalamboan ug pag-asenso sa mga tao sa Olango,” said Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan in his speech during the opening.

(Development will be brought closer to the people in Olango).

12 computers, free Wi-Fi

The e-Library, which is located at the Mini-City Hall in Barangay Talima, will cater to all the students in Olango Island’s 13 barangays.

It has 12 modern computers inside an air conditioned room. The project was said to cost P650,000.

The city’s first e-Library, however, was opened last year beside Hoops Dome in Barangay Gun-ob, Lapu-Lapu City. The facility has 20 modern computers.

Read more: Lapu-Lapu City Launches first government-run e-Library in Cebu

Ponce and the school children were also grateful because they would not have to spend anymore to go online because the e-Library has a free Wi-Fi.

Aside from the free Wi-Fi, the e-Library also provides printer and free bondpaper to th students, who would be doing research and other school projects.

“Dako ni nga opportunity sa tanan labi na sa mga estudyante,” said Olango Barangay Captain Francisco Gilig.

(This is a great opportunity to everybody especially the students).

Students from Nemesio-Epifania Taneo Memorial High School and Sta. Rosa National High School attended the launching and blessing of Olango Island’s e-Library./dbs