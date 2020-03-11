BIR: File ITRs, pay taxes online to limit COVID-19 risk

MANILA, Philippines — The Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) on Wednesday said it is not keen on extending the deadline for the filing of 2019 Income Tax Returns (ITR) beyond April 15, 2020, and instead encouraged taxpayers to file and pay their tax dues online.

BIR said taxpayers may file and pay their taxes via the eBIRforms application to practice social distancing amid the threat of the 2019 coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

“For now, we encourage people to make use of the online facilities so we don’t see any need to extend as of the moment. If it’s necessary, it will be considered,” BIR Collection Service Director Rosario Padilla said in a press briefing in Malacañang.

For the purpose of social distancing, Padilla said taxpayers may use the eBIRforms which is available for download via the agency’s website that offers “convenience to taxpayers and ensures correct computation of tax dues.”

“In the convenience of your home, you can file income tax returns tapos hindi na rin po natin kinakailangan na pumunta at pumila sa mga bangko (and we don’t need to go and line up in the bank),” Padilla said.

Padilla said taxpayers may pay their taxes online via PayMaya, GCash, LBP LinkBiz ATM/Debit Cards, DBP Tax Online Credit/ATM/Debit Cards or its electronic Filing and Payment System (eFPS).

But for those who are not yet familiar with the system, BIR is setting up assistance centers starting March 28 to assist taxpayers on their tax filing and payment concerns.

“We have our Tax Filing Assistance Centers which will be set up starting March 28, 2020 sa lahat po ng Revenue District Offices to assist all taxpayers relative to electronic filing and payment inquiries and concerns,” Padilla said.

“So dahil nga bago ito (Since this is new), BIR people will be there to assist you kung hindi pa kayo marunong mag online file and pay (if you’re not yet familiar with how to file and pay taxes online),” she explained.

Tax returns filed and taxes paid after the deadline will be slapped a 25 percent surcharge and a 12 percent interest per annum.

