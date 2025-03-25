Cebu City hacking attack: Farmer hacks, wounds another farmer in Adlaon

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A farmer from a mountainous barangay in Cebu City landed in jail after he allegedly hacked another farmer on Monday evening, March 24, due to an old grudge.

The suspect was identified as 37-year-old Juan Arcayan Bordadora, a farmer and a resident of Sitio Tabok 3, Brgy. Adlaon.

Bordadora is accused of attacking another farmer, Adolfo Laurito Jr., 45.

READ:

Wife in critical condition after husband shoots, hacks her in Toledo City

‘High on drugs,’ pa kills wife and 2 children in Naga City, Cebu

Man hacked with bolo in drinking session amid liquor ban in Quezon town

Police, in a report, revealed that a resident witnessed the suspect arrived in the area where the victim was at around 11:40 p.m. on Monday.

The witness told police that Bordadora approached the victim and hacked him several times with a sharp weapon.

Laurito managed to run but accidentally fell off a cliff landing under a bamboo tree below.

After the incident, the suspect fled towards a grassy and mountainous area while a barangay councilor contacted the Adlaon police station.

Responding officers arrived at the crime scene not long after and found the victim lying unconscious on his back under a bamboo tree.

Laurito had sustained multiple cuts and was covered with blood, according to police.

He was immediately brought to the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center (VSMMC) for immediate medical treatment.

At around 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday, police conducted a hot-pursuit operation against the suspect.

They were able to apprehend Bordadora at Sitio Cobkawa, Brgy. Adlaon.

As of this writing, Bordadora has been taken into police custody while further investigation is ongoing on the incident.

Police said that according to a neighbor, suspect allegedly had an old grudge against the victim.

Bordadora will likely be facing charges of frustrated homicide.

Your subscription could not be saved. Please try again. Your subscription has been successful. Subscribe to our daily newsletter SIGN ME UP