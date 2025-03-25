Kenneth Llover wrests OPBF title with stunning 1st-round TKO vs. Kurihara

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Filipino rising star Kenneth “Lover Boy” Llover continued his dominance over Japanese opposition, delivering a stunning first-round technical knockout (TKO) against the heavily favored Keita Kurihara to claim the Oriental and Pacific Boxing Federation (OPBF) bantamweight title on Monday night, March 24, at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo.

Llover, 22, a prized prospect under former two-division world champion-turned-promoter Gerry Peñalosa, ended the bout at the 2:33 mark of the opening round, ruthlessly punishing Kurihara in front of an astonished Japanese crowd.

The emphatic victory extended Llover’s unblemished record to 14 wins, including nine knockouts, solidifying his status as a rising force in the bantamweight division. He is currently ranked No. 11 by the IBF.

Meanwhile, the 32-year-old Kurihara, ranked No. 12 in the WBC bantamweight division, fell to 19-9-1 (win-loss-draw) with 16 knockouts.

Llover wasted no time asserting his dominance, landing precise counterpunches while remaining cautious against Kurihara, who had built a reputation in Cebu after knocking out former world title challenger Froilan Saludar in 2024 at the NUSTAR Resort and Casino.

Llover remained composed, mixing powerful right straights with well-timed counters. His patience paid off when he floored Kurihara with a perfectly timed counter left hook.

Though Kurihara quickly got back on his feet, he soon found himself on the canvas again after absorbing a barrage of combinations while trapped in the corner. A vicious left hook sent him down for the second time.

Sensing the finish, Llover sealed the win with a powerful jab-straight combination, prompting the referee to halt the contest.

This victory marked Llover’s second consecutive first-round knockout in Japan. Last December, he captured the interim OPBF bantamweight title by knocking out another Japanese fighter, Tulio Dekanarudo, in Osaka.

