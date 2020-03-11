Stay Cool this Summer with Metro Sidewalk Sale

Stay fresh and confident this summer season with new products at up to 50% off from Men’s and Ladies’ Wear, to Kids & Toys, Appliance & Electronics, Sports, Home Improvement & Furniture, and grocery from Metro Retail’s Sidewalk Sale on March 13 to 15, 2020 only!

With great selections throughout all departments, buyers can shop on discounted goods until they drop and Metro Rewards Card (MRC) holders get to double their points.

Special Buys are exclusive deals that enable each buyer to get up to 60% off on some featured items with every single receipt purchase worth P1,500 from the Metro Department Store. Among these products are essential for the home and perfect for outdoorsy people, too!

Metro Supermarket, on the other hand, is throwing a ‘Members Only Special’ which rewards MRC Cardholders and Metro Business Club (MBC) Cardholders with a minimum purchase of P1,500 or P2,500 with different freebies each day during the Sidewalk Sale.

“The Sidewalk Sale is one of Metro Retail’s largest annual sale events nationwide. Part of our commitment is enabling consumers to purchase and save on quality products from food products, apparel, accessories, home and kitchen equipment, travel and sports gear, and many more,” said Pilut Montes, Metro Retail’s Chief Marketing Officer.

Hurry over until the final sale day on March 15!