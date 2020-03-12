Cebuano blind entrepreneur, Bohol-based women’s group are CV’s reps to DOLE nat’l awards

CEBU CITY—Two beneficiaries of livelihood projects implemented by the Department of Labor and Employment in Central Visayas (DOLE-7) will represent the region in the national competition among the agency’s assisted livelihood projects.

In an emailed news release, DOLE-7 revealed that the Canjulao League of Women of Jagna, Bohol and the Good Hands Massage Services of Talamban would be the region’s representative to the 2020 Best DOLE-Assisted Livelihood Projects National Competition or Kabuhayan Awards.

The Canjulao League of Women has been chosen to represent the region under the group category while the Good Hands Massage Services is the region’s representative in the individual category.

The Bohol-based women’s group received P300,000 assistance from the agency’s livelihood project in 2013, said Ma. Corazon Monroid, officer-in-charge of the DOLE-Bohol Field office.

The group also underwent training and other forms of assistance from other government agencies, especially the Jagna local government, Monroid said.

The group used the funds from the DOLE to procure materials and jigs required by their project, the Tableya Processing and Marketing Enterprise, including raw materials such as cacao beans, she added.

With the financial aid that the DOLE extended to them seven years ago, the group not only sustained their livelihood undertaking, it also increased production and expanded their market.

Last year, the micro-social enterprise registered more than P2-million in assets, which include a parcel of land bought in 2015 that they have been using as their processing area.

On the other hand, the Good Hands Massage Services received P10,000 in financial assistance from DOLE-7 in 2013 through the USC-KNN Inc., one of the agency’s accredited co-partners in the implementation of its Kabuhayan Program.

Jordan Pardillo, the differently-abled proprietor, used the amount to achieve his goals in life despite being blind. Before receiving the financial assistance, Pardillo was earning only P150 daily from the skill he gained after he undertook a massage training program.

Emmanuel Ferrer, DOLE-7 Tri-City Field Office chief, explained that Pardillo was limited in doing his trade due to the lack of needed materials such as towels, foot tools, and massage oils, among others.

After he received the assistance, Pardillo’s income continued to increase and he is now earning a gross monthly income of P300,000.

“For being the Regional Best DOLE-Assisted Livelihood Projects, both are already assured of a cash prize, which will be awarded during the National Awarding Ceremonies to be tentatively held on the last week of May this year in Manila,” said Salome Siaton, DOLE-7 regional director.

Siaton urged the rest of the livelihood beneficiaries of DOLE to replicate the best practices demonstrated by the regional contenders, saying that such will help make their undertakings viable, sustainable and relevant in the community.

The last time Central Visayas brought home the most coveted national award was in 2018 when the K’Hanz Cakes and Pastries owned by Jessieryl Pitogo of Barangay Calawisan, Lapu-Lapu City bested other national finalists and became the national winner under the Individual Category.

The DOLE Kabuhayan Awards is a recognition system under the DOLE’s Integrated Livelihood Program that recognizes and rewards outstanding DOLE-Assisted Livelihood Projects. /rcg