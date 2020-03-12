‘Run for Gift of Life’ set on May 17

CEBU CITY, Philippines — “We are not running a race, we are running to change lives.”

These are the words of Bernard Sia, the past president of the Rotary Club of Cebu (RCC), in encouraging runners to sign up for the Citrineland Corporation’s “Run for Gift of Life” slated for May 17, 2020, which will start and end at the Robinson’s Galleria Cebu.

Sia made the statement during the press conference of the “Run for Gift of Life,” which was held simultaneously with the RCC’s 31st weekly meeting and fellowship Thursday, March 12, 2020 at the Uno of the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino.

The “Run for Gift of Life” is part of the Gift of Life Program and is now on its fourth year .

The running event is organized by the RCC to fund the operation of indigent children with congenital heart defects.

‘Run for Gift of Life’ beneficiaries

It has benefitted close to 200 children since the RCC, now led by president Michael Torres, started the Gift of Life Program in 2007.

Among those, who recently availed of the surgical treatment, were five-year-old Kheira Caroline Abadiez and four-year-old David Mon Gabriel, who was operated on when he was still four months old.

Ruth Abadiez, Kheira’s mother, said that her daughter’s operation last December was the best Christmas gift that she had ever received.

“Run for Gift of Life” Chairperson George Paraoan said that they were targeting about 2,000 participants for this year’s run.

“We want you guys to be part through our ‘Adopt a Child’ Program, where runners can sponsor a child for surgery,” said Paraoan.

Registration on March 12

Registration for the “Run for the Gift of Life” begins today, Thursday, March 12, 2020. The run has four distance categories. For the 1- and 3-kilometer, fee is P400; P550 for the 10K and P800 for the 21K.

Assembly time is 4 a.m. The 21K participants will be released at 4:30 a.m., the 10K runners will follow at 5 a.m., 3K at 6:15 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. for the 1K participants.

Those interested can register at Jonie’s in SM City Cebu, Cold Stone in Ayala Center Cebu, CrossfitSubtero in Jamestown in Mandaue, and TGU Tower GF concierge at the Cebu IT Park.

Registration fee is inclusive of race bib, singlet, snacks and refreshment.

Those who will finish in the 10K and 21K will receive a finisher’s medal.

The biggest team contingent will get a special award as well as the top 10 winners in the open category and the top 5 under the rotary category.

For more information, visit facebook.com/runforgiftoflifecebu. /dbs