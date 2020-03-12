FDA to online traders: Don’t overprice products

CEBU CITY—The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) will crack down on online selling platforms selling emergency medical supplies above the price ceiling set by the Department of Health.

The FDA has directed its inspectors and regulatory enforcement unit agents to monitor online platforms selling essential emergency medical supplies above the price ceiling/range set by the Memorandum No. 2020-0058 dated 31 January 2020 and Department Memorandum No. 2020-0058-A dated 11 February 2020 issued by the Department of Health.

The two memorandums declared the price freeze of essential emergency medicines and supplies in the entire country due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

FDA Circular No. 2020-005 prohibits online selling of essential emergency medical supplies beyond the price ceiling set by the DOH.

Those considered as essential emergency medical supplies include face masks, ethyl alcohol and nebulizer, among others.

The particulate respirator grade N95 should be sold between P45 and P105 each while the disposable face mask has a price range of P3 to P12.

On the other hand, ethyl alcohol 70 percent solution should be sold at a maximum price of P25.50 (60 ml); P41.75 (250 ml); and P74.25 (500 ml).

“All FDA Inspectors and Regulatory Enforcement Unit agents are directed to conduct exhaustive monitoring of all online platforms to ensure full compliance of this Circular and the above-mentioned DOH issuances and to pursue and implement immediate regulatory and enforcement actions as warranted,” according to the latest FDA circular.

The Circular takes effect immediately and would remain valid unless otherwise revoked, repealed or rescinded./dbs