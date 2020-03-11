DTI-7 implements price freeze of basic necessities in Metro Cebu

CEBU CITY, Philippines -The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) in Central Visayas has already started monitoring the price of basic necessities and prime commodities, after the agency implemented a price freeze of these products, following the declaration of a State of Public Health Emergency by President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday, March 9, 2020.

Ines Cajegas, chief of the consumer protection division of DTI-Cebu Province, told CDN Digital that the daily monitoring which started on Tuesday will cover the three key cities in Metro Cebu area, which include Cebu City, Mandaue City, and Lapu-Lapu City.

Other areas in the province will only be subjected to random inspection, especially that their division only has six personnel, Cajegas said.

Among the commodities that were categorized as basic necessities are canned sardines, processed and condensed milk, powdered milk, coffee, bread, noodles, salt, detergent soap, bottled water and candles.

Malls and supermarkets are urged by Cajegas to follow the suggested retail price (srp) of these commodities.

At present, Cajegas said that no movement on the price of these commodities have been observed and there were no incidents of panic buying reported to them.

She revealed that normally, price freeze will only last within 60 days.

“But it can be extended if the public health emergency will still continue after 60 days,” Cajegas said.

Establishments found to have violated the price freeze will receive a letter to explain from the agency.

“But if we will not be satisfied with their explanation, then they might face the necessary charges,” she added.

Under the Price Act, Cajegas said that a person can be fined of up to P1 million and imprisonment of one year. /rcg