Suspected drug dealer shot dead in Mandaue

Mandaue City, Cebu—A suspected drug dealer was shot dead after he attempted to fire at police during a drug buy-bust operation in Sitio Centro, Barangay Labogon, Mandaue City past 12:00 midnight Friday, March 13, 2020.

The suspect was identified by police as Marvin Suico, 33, residing at said place.

Police Major James Conaco, Chief of Basak Police Station in Mandaue, revealed that the suspect tried to escape when police was about to arrest him.

He pulled out a handgun but police shot him before he could fire at them.

The suspect died on the spot.

Police recovered a .45 caliber pistol from the suspect and packets of suspected shabu worth an estimated P20,000. /bmjo