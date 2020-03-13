Former rebel shot in Guihulngan City

DUMAGUETE CITY, Negros Oriental—A 62-year-old former rebel was shot dead by three unidentified armed men believed to be members of the New People’s Army (NPA) on Thursday afternoon, March 12, 2020 in Barangay Tacpao in Guihulngan City.

Police Colonel Julian Entoma, director of the Negros Oriental Provincial Police Office (NOPPO), told CDN Digital that the victim is identified as Alejandro Garde, a farmer in the said barangay who is currently a “raw informant” of security forces since he left the underground movement.

Police Colonel Bonifacio Tecson, chief of police of Guihulngan, said the former rebel returned to the government’s side years ago.

According to police, the victim was tending to his carabao when he was shot in the head.

Several empty shells of an M16 rifle were recovered from the crime scene.

Entoma added that While inactive, he helped the government forces as to NPA sightings in the area.

Entoma believed that the victim was “liquidated” by his former comrades.

“Ang mga tawo didto, miisa na batok sa NPA. Vocal na sila didto. Mohatag na sila ug informasyon bahin sa mga tapoktapok sa mga armado ug mo reveal sa ilang mga meeting. Kadtong gipusil usa to sa mohatag ug inpormasyon,” Entoma said.

(People there are uniting against the NPA. They are very vocal there. They will give information about meetings of armed men. The one who was shot dead was one who gave information.) /bmjo