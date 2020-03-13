Cebu City begins crackdown of overpricing establishments

CEBU CITY Philippines — The Cebu City government will once again start the crackdown of establishments violating the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) price freeze while demanding for personal protective equipment (PPE).

Mayor Edgardo Labella has already warned establishments that if they go over the price set by the DTI, they will lose their business permits.

City Legal Officer Rey Gealon said that the city will not hesitate to close down violating establishments.

“As soon as there will be price surge of various commodities, it will be immediately reported to the Office of the Mayor and with that, we will conduct our own investigation,” said Gealon.

Even a 15 percent increase in the price will immediately constitute a violation and investigation will commence identifying if the establishment would lose its business permit.

For online sellers, the City Administrator and the Market Authority will be monitoring these individuals or pages.

The city will also work with the cybercrime police to track down these sellers to be apprehended.

He assured the public that the city government will work on keeping the prices of commodities in control to prevent shortage and hoarding.

He also urged the public to immediately report hoarding and overpricing establishments so they can be investigated.

"We will not be hesitant to revoke business permits after observance due process as soon as complaints reach our office," said Gealon.