Philippine carriers cancel flights to and from Cebu

By: Morexette Marie B. Erram - Reporter/CDN Digital | March 15,2020 - 03:43 PM
CEBU CITY, Philippines — The country’s three carriers announced that they had cancelled flights to and from Cebu following the decision of the local government here to ban entry of inbound passengers.
Cebu Pacific, Philippine Airlines, and AirAsia issued separate statements, notifying affected passengers that they have the options to change or refund their tickets.

As of March 15, below are the list of cancelled flights:

CEBU PACIFIC


5J 607 Clark-Cebu
5J 157 Clark-Cebu

5J 609 Clark-Cebu

5J 204 Cagayan de Oro (Laguindingan)-Cebu

DG 6516 Dumaguete-CebuPHILIPPINE AIRLINESMarch 15 and March 17 CANCELLATIONS
PR 2353/2354
Cebu – Puerto Princesa – Cebu

March 15 to March 18 CANCELLATIONS
PR 2340/2341
Clark-Puerto Princesa-Clark

PR 2372/2373
Davao – Tagbilaran – Davao

March 16 and March 18 CANCELLATIONS
PR 2370/2371
Davao – Tagbilaran – Davao

March 16 to March 18 CANCELLATIONS
PR 2295/2296
Cebu -Cagayan de Oro – Cebu

PR 2313/2314
Cebu -Cagayan de Oro – Cebu

PR 2315/2316
Cebu – Cagayan – Cebu

PR 2927/2928
Cebu – Legazpi – Cebu

PR 835/836
Clark – Cebu – Clark

PR 2347/234
Cebu – Puerto Princesa -Cebu

PR 2372/2373
Davao – Tagbilaran – Davao

PR2991/2992
Cebu – Zamboanga – Cebu

PR 2995/2996
Cebu – Zamboanga – Cebu

PR 2485/2486
Zamboanga -TawiTawi – Zamboanga

PR 2593/2594
Davao – Zamboanga – Davao

PR 835/836
Clark – Cebu – Clark

PR 2347/2348
Cebu – Puerto Princesa – Cebu

PR 2991/2992
Cebu – Zamboanga – Cebu

PR 2995/2996
Cebu – Zamboanga – Cebu

March 17 CANCELLATIONS

PR 2925/2926
Cebu – Legazpi – Cebu

AirAsia

For AirAsia, you may visit their advisory page at www.newsroom.airasia.com

www.newsroom.airasia.com
newsroom.airasia.com ./dbs
