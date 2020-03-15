Philippine carriers cancel flights to and from Cebu
As of March 15, below are the list of cancelled flights:
CEBU PACIFIC
5J 607 Clark-Cebu
5J 609 Clark-Cebu
5J 204 Cagayan de Oro (Laguindingan)-Cebu
DG 6516 Dumaguete-CebuPHILIPPINE AIRLINESMarch 15 and March 17 CANCELLATIONS
PR 2353/2354
Cebu – Puerto Princesa – Cebu
March 15 to March 18 CANCELLATIONS
PR 2340/2341
Clark-Puerto Princesa-Clark
PR 2372/2373
Davao – Tagbilaran – Davao
March 16 and March 18 CANCELLATIONS
PR 2370/2371
Davao – Tagbilaran – Davao
March 16 to March 18 CANCELLATIONS
PR 2295/2296
Cebu -Cagayan de Oro – Cebu
PR 2313/2314
Cebu -Cagayan de Oro – Cebu
PR 2315/2316
Cebu – Cagayan – Cebu
PR 2927/2928
Cebu – Legazpi – Cebu
PR 835/836
Clark – Cebu – Clark
PR 2347/234
Cebu – Puerto Princesa -Cebu
PR 2372/2373
Davao – Tagbilaran – Davao
PR2991/2992
Cebu – Zamboanga – Cebu
PR 2995/2996
Cebu – Zamboanga – Cebu
PR 2485/2486
Zamboanga -TawiTawi – Zamboanga
PR 2593/2594
Davao – Zamboanga – Davao
PR 835/836
Clark – Cebu – Clark
PR 2347/2348
Cebu – Puerto Princesa – Cebu
PR 2991/2992
Cebu – Zamboanga – Cebu
PR 2995/2996
Cebu – Zamboanga – Cebu
March 17 CANCELLATIONS
Cebu – Legazpi – Cebu
AirAsia
For AirAsia, you may visit their advisory page at www.newsroom.airasia.com
