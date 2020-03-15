Cebu Pacific Advisory: Manila operations during community quarantine period (Mar 15-Apr 14)

All Cebu Pacific domestic flights to and from Manila remain cancelled until April 14 (Tuesday), in line with the Philippine government directive for a community quarantine over Metro Manila to contain the spread of the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19).

While Cebu Pacific continue to operate flights in their hubs outside Manila, there are orders imposed by various Local Government Units that may restrict the airline’s ability to mount flights and accommodate passengers affected by cancellations.

Currently, Cebu Pacific continues to operate the following flights to and from the following hubs:

Passengers on cancelled flights can choose from any of these options:

Rebook the flight, with change fees and fare difference waived.

Store the full value of the ticket in a Travel Fund. This is valid for 180 days and can be used to book any Cebu Pacific flight within the next 12 months

Get a full refund. The refund will be according to the mode of payment. If paid in cash, refund must be claimed at designated Cebu Pacific ticket offices. If payment was made through debit or credit card, please allow two (2) billing cycles for refund to be credited into the account

In the interest of public health and safety and in view of the curfew imposed during the quarantine period, Cebu Pacific strongly discourage all their passengers from going to their Ticket Offices to book flights. The Manila International Airport Authority banned the entry into the terminals of non-passengers or those do not have a confirmed flight. Flights can be managed online through the “Manage Booking” portal in the Cebu Pacific website http://bit.ly/CEBmanageflight

Passengers with confirmed flights until April 30, 2020 who want to forego travel at this time can avail any of the following options:

Free Rebooking – Rebook flights to a new travel date, with change fees waived. Fare difference may apply

To rebook the flight, use the “Manage Booking” portal in the Cebu Pacific website http://bit.ly/CEBmanageflight

Travel Fund – The full cost of the ticket can be placed in a Travel Fund which can then be used as payment for a future booking. The Travel Fund is valid for 180 days and can be used for bookings as far as 12 months out

To avail of the Travel Fund option, use the “Manage Booking” portal in the Cebu Pacific website http://bit.ly/CEBmanageflight to cancel the booking and store the value in the Travel Fund

For more details, please read here bit.ly/CEBCOVID-19FAQ

For other passenger-related concerns, passengers can contact Cebu Pacific via http://bit.ly/CEBrequest

For customers of Cebu Pacific Cargo, you may contact +63288027070 or email [email protected]