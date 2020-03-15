Iligan implements community quarantine measures

CAGAYAN DE ORO — Checkpoints manned by the Army and police will implement the community quarantine measure in Iligan City after midnight Sunday to protect its residents from the deadly COVID-19 (Coronavirus Disease 2019).

Iligan Mayor Celso Regencia ordered the implementation of the community quarantine after three residents were being tested for possible infections and 47 others being monitored for the residents.

The Executive Order No. 29 series 2020, Regencia requires Iligan residents returning to the city to register at designated PNP and Army checkpoints.

The designated checkpoints are located in Barangays Boljoon, Dalipuga, and Maria Christina.

“Returning residents must present any valid government ID, school ID or employees ID and must write their travel history,” Regencia said during a press conference on Sunday.

Regencia also said non-Iligan residents must also register including their vehicles when coming to Iligan City.

He said passengers of all public utility vehicles like buses, vans and jeepneys would be accompanied by the Army and PNP “until their vehicles are out of Iligan City.”

Regencia said motorists with body temperatures of more than 38 degrees Celsius will be immediately put in a 14-day quarantine in the city hospitals.

He encouraged business firms to adopt flexible working hours as the city tries to defeat the deadly virus.

Regencia closed down the operations of swimming pools, bowling lanes, gyms, movie houses and internet cafes.

He also suspended the classes in all levels starting Monday./dbs