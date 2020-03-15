Burned dead man found in Labogon identified

MANDAUE CITY, Philippines — Man, who was shot dead and burned in Barangay Labogon, Mandaue City last Thursday, March 12, 2020, has been identified.

The victim was identified by his sister as Gary Pateños Teonis, 33, a resident of Barangay Tapon, Dumanjug town in southern Cebu, according to records at the Basak Police Station.

According to the Basak Police Station, a sister of the victim, identified as Anabelle Teonis visited the station on March 15 to inquire about the unidentified victim.

The sister went to the Rolling Hills Funeral Homes and positively identified the victim as her brother.

The sister said the family got worried after hearing about the news about an unidentified dead man found in Barangay Labogon.

The incident happened five days after a man was killed by motorcycle-riding gunmen in the same sitio and the same barangay on March 7, 2020 or about five days before Teonis was killed.

Meanwhile, the sister of the latest victim told police that her brother was sent to a relative last Wednesday in Lapu-Lapu City to deliver something.

She did not elaborate what her brother was delivering. She also did not give any background about his brother.

Anabelle took the body of his brother back to Dumanjug after she identified him.

Meanwhile, police investigators were waiting for the results of the autopsy report that would determine the real cause of the death of the victim.

Police Staff Sergeant Glenn Bordalba, police investigator handling the case, said that they were still conducting further investigation to determine the motive of the incident and the possible identity of his assailants.

The victim was found dead, his hands were handcuffed and his body was burned at a grassy area in Sitio Lapyahan in Barangay Labogon, Mandaue City at past 6 a.m. of Thursday, March 12.

Residents in the area told police that they heard gunshots at around 11 p.m. of Wednesday, March 11, or a few hours when the victim’s body was found./dbs