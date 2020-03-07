Man shot by motorcycle tandem in Brgy Labogon, Mandaue City

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – A 22-year-old man died after he was shot by a motorcycle tandem while in Sitio Lapyahan in Barangay Labogon, Mandaue City at dawn today, March 7, 2020.

Loreben Ngujo, a resident of the area, died from bullet wounds on his head and body.

Police Staff Sargeant Jenus Capangpangan of the Basak Police Station said that Ngujo was standing on the sidewalk in Sitio Lapyahan at around 1 a.m. today when the motorcycle back rider fired shots at him.

Capangpangan said that Ngujo was earlier arrested for concealing a deadly weapon but was later on released from detention.

He said that residents in Sitio Lapyahan failed to identify the two suspects who were wearing full-face helmets and jackets.

The suspects fled towards the vicinity of the neighboring Barangay Paknaan after killing Ngujo.

Barangay tanods in the area were the ones who reported the shooting incident to the police.

Scene of the Crime Operatives (SOCO) recovered four empty shells of a .45 caliber pistol, two slugs and one live ammunition from the crime scene.

Capangpangan said they continue to conduct further investigation to identify the motorcycle tandem and the motive in Ngujo’s killing. / dcb