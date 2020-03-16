JoyRide suspends passenger operations amid COVID-19 outbreak

Filipino-owned motorcycle hailing application JoyRide announced that it was suspending passenger operations in Metro Manila to show of full support to the measures being undertaken by the government to address the growing threat of the corona virus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in the country.

“In accord with the Guidelines issued by the DOTr Task group for the Management of Emerging Infectious Disease, JoyRide PH shall suspend until further notice it’s motorcycle taxi ride-hailing services in Metro Manila effective midnight of March 15, 2020,” JoyRide said in a statement.

JoyRide said it will continue its delivery services through its network of Kasundo bikers to assist the government and the public in delivering essential goods “in whatever manner or form during this time of public health emergency.”

The services of the ride-hailing app would resume once Metro Manila was declared safe.

“JoyRide PH likewise joins the nation in its hope and prayer that a resolution to the COVID-19 problem can be swiftly and completely achieved,” it said.