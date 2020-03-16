Cebuana beauty queens agree with decision to suspend MUP activities

Cebu City, Philippines—Cebuana beauty queens expressed their support to Miss Universe Philippines’ decision to suspend all pageant activities due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

Lou Dominique Piczon, who wears the sash of Mandaue City, said what is happening right now is a reminder of how life does not always go as planned.

“Sometimes we have to take a pause and focus more on important matters like our safety, health, and family,” she told CDN Digital.

Admittedly, Piczon is also sad because of the postponement of the event, including the coronation night, which is now slated on June 14, 2020, instead of May 17, 2020.

Her family already laid out plans with work leaves, plane tickets, and accommodations, especially for her sister who is now based in Australia and grandfather in Samar.

“But it is more sad and horrifying that we have to go through this COVID-19 situation and how I wish it will all just go away,” she said.

As of March 15, 2020, the Department of Health (DOH) recorded 140 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 12 deaths.

Miss Universe Philippines 2020 is Piczon’s first national pageant stint.

The 24-year-old account executive and Mandaue City representative is one of the Cebuanas who is vying for the biggest crown and title in the Philippine pageantry along with Apriel Smith of Cebu Province and Tracy Maureen Perez of Cebu City.

Before joining the Miss Universe Philippines, she already earned titles like Reyna ng Aliwan 2016 2nd runner-up, Miss Mandaue 2014, Miss USJR Intramurals 2014, Miss Summer Queen 2013 1st runner-up, and Miss Catbalogan City Athletic Association 2008.

Safety of everyone

Fort Smith, she also agrees with the Miss Universe Philippines organization to suspend and move the coronation night to June 14, 2020.

“It is for the safety of everyone, the candidates, staff, media, and supporters. This is not something that we should ignore,” she told CDN Digital.

The Cebuana beauty queen, who has 19,000 followers on her Instagram, reminds her fans to avoid spreading fear, panic, and fake news.

She also encouraged the public not to hoard personal protective equipment (PPE) and observe social distancing.

“Let us all stay strong and keep our faith that things will get better,” she added.

Miss Universe Philippines 2020 is her comeback in the national pageantry after Binibining Pilipinas 2016.

Currently, she represents the Cebu Province.

Dubbed as the “Black Barbie ng Cebu”, she is a titleholder and won crowns like Miss Isabel 2019, Binibining Cebu 2017, Miss Badian 2015, Sinulog Festival Queen 2012, Miss Cebu City Olympics 2012, and Miss Dumanjug 2011. /bmjo