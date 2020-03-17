CCSC adjusts employees’ working hours due to Covid-19

CEBU CITY, Philippines—To make sure that all of its 80 employees will continue earning amidst the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) crisis, the Cebu City Sports Center (CCSC) had adjusted their working hours.

With the implementation of the community quarantine due to the COVID-19 crisis, the CCSC had to forego the first batch of its Summer Sports and Dance Program which was scheduled from April 13 to 25, 2020.

They have also cut the hours of oval use. Instead of 24 hours, the oval will now be open only from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m.

“As of today, ang among nasabot duty gihapon ang mga emplayado, naa paman me pundo nga maka cover-up good for 2 months. Ang gibuhat lang namo kay nag adjust me sa oras na kuhaan gyud ug 1 hr a day ilang duty. Para ma sustain lang gyud namo ang operation at the same time angay me tanan,” said Jundel Bontuyan, CCSC general manager.

(As of today, we have agreed that all employees will continue to go on duty because we still have funds that could cover enough for two months. What we did is that we are adjusting the number of hours by cutting one hour a day of their duties. That is so we can sustain the operation and at the same time, it is fair to us all.)

Losing income

The CCSC currently has 49 regular employees, 20 instructors and 11 security personnel.

“Losing gyud kaayo karon kay gamay kaayo ug kita lage kay affected gyud kaayo sa virus,” added Bontuyan.

(We are really losing because we’re earning only a little because we are affected by the virus.)

According to Bontuyan, prior to the COVID-19 crisis, the CCSC’s average daily income was between P45,000 to P60,000. With the crisis, it has been down to between P10,000 to P15,000 per day.

The CCSC, although it carries the name of Cebu City, is actually self sustaining meaning it does not get any budget from the Cebu City government for its operations.

It sources all of its operating expenses from its earnings.

“Ang kita niya mao ra gyud ang gamiton sa operating expenses including sa salaries sa trabahante,” explained Bontuyan.

(Its earnings are the ones used for its operating expenses including the salaries of the employees.)

Bontuyan said that he is grateful that the employees have agreed to the changes even if they have no choice because if they opt to stop operations, they will also have no income.

“Kay ang importante naa tawon me ika survive ani nga crisis, pero ug maka balik na ang normal income amo lang e-adjust pud ug balik, ipang mga sakto nga sked,” said Bontuyan.

(What’s important is that we have something to survive this crisis but if we can get back to our normal income , we will also be adjusting their schedules back to normal.)

Bontuyan added that it will be difficult to close the CCSC because the facilities will get damaged such as the swimming pool, which needs to be checked everyday.

Although visitors to the CCSC is dwindling, Bontuyan is hoping that they will be able to push through with their summer sports program starting with the second batch. The program is suppose to run from April to July.

Should operations go back to normal, Bontuyan said they are positive of recovering immediately. /bmjo