Philippine Airlines cancels all domestic flights

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine Airlines (PAL) announced on Tuesday, March 17, 2020, the cancellation of all of its domestic flights amid the enhanced community quarantine now being enforced by the government on the entire island of Luzon.

“In compliance with the Philippine government’s Enhanced Community Quarantine measure over the Region of Luzon, including Metro Manila, ALL DOMESTIC FLIGHTS of Philippine Airlines are CANCELLED effective immediately until April 12, 2020,” PAL said in a statement posted on its Facebook account.

PAL flights will resume on April 13.

“We continue to operate INTERNATIONAL FLIGHTS up to midnight of March 20, 2020. We will announce in due course the status of our international flights from March 20 up to April 12, as we are presently coordinating with government authorities on the relevant implementing details,” PAL added.

It said it will comply with the travel restrictions set by the government during the enhanced community quarantine over Luzon in a bid to curb the spread of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

The quarantine ends on April 12. /MUF