LTO: Please understand why back riders are prohibited for now

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Instead of outrightly apprehending violators, the Land Transportation Office in Central Visayas (LTO-7) said they will focus on explaining to motorcycle users why they need to prohibit back riders amid the threat of the coronavirus disease.

LTO-7 Regional Director Victor Emmanuel Caindec, in an interview with CDN Digital, confirmed that the “no back rider” policy applies to all, including private motorcycle users, in compliance with the guidelines from the Department of Transportation.

“We have to take into context that the DOTr has made the move in a national perspective. Mao na siya nga ang motorcycle taxi, tanan gi-suspend. [But the] no back rider policy was not issued for motorcycle taxis only. It applies to all,” Caindec said.

Caindec said that LTO’s role amid the measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease is not anchored on apprehending motorists but to make them understand why they need to comply with the directive.

“What we are trying to do is to explain to people why the no-back rider policy is in effect. Di sa mi magpanakop ron but among punto is for people to be properly informed. If it comes a time nga di gyud mosunod ang tawo, then we will take a different course of action,” Caindec explained.

Meanwhile, the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB-7) has warned motorcycle taxi-hailing services that continuing their despite the suspension of their pilot testing may merit negative remarks from the technical working group that is evaluating their pilot test operations.

“Part unya na sa among i-report nga medyo negative ang ilang pagtuman sa tanan nga mga guidelines,” LTFRB-7 Regional Director Eduardo Montealto Jr. told CDN Digital.

JoyRide and Angkas, motorcycle-hailing service providers operating in Metro Manila and Cebu, have already announced the temporary suspension of their services in Metro Manila but no announcements were made yet for their Cebu operations. /bmjo