Gwen: Shower, health check for delivery drivers, crew from other provinces

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Governor Gwendolyn Garcia has asked trucking companies that deliver goods from other provinces to assign Cebu-based drivers to fetch their delivery trucks upon arrival in ports here. This, Garcia said, as the travel restriction of all persons from other provinces begins today, March 17, 2020.

“As much as possible, kadtong ilang mga kargamento nga naggikan sa Negros, sa Bohol ug asa pa to nga ubang dapit, kung duna silay mga drivers nga naa karon diri sa Cebu, maoy ilang pasugaton sa delivery truck,” Garcia said.

(As much as possible, those that have shipments from areas like Negros, Bohol or anywhere outside the province, if they have drivers who are currently here in Cebu, let them pick up the delivery trucks from the ports.)

This way, Garcia said the delivery truck may be loaded in the cargo barge from their point of origin but the driver and delivery crew need not accompany the shipment. When the barge arrives in Cebu, the Cebu-based driver will pick up the goods in the trucks.

However, if the trucking company has no Cebu-based driver, the entry of drivers from other provinces may be allowed as long as they will comply with the necessary health protocols.

Upon arrival in the Cebu ports, the drivers will be subjected to temperature and other health checks and will be asked to bathe and change clothes.

“Kinahanglan siya magdala og change of clothes aron makailis siya human maka-shower. All the disinfection methods [shall be observed]. Magdala siya og extra change of clothes nga iyang kailisan, hasta sa iyang sapatos,” Garcia said.

The delivery trucks with “disinfected drivers” will also need to leave the ports in batches, according to the kinds of goods that they deliver, because they will be escorted by a policeman.

Detailing PNP escorts, Garcia said, is meant to ensure that the “disinfected drivers” will not have contact with several people in their trip to Cebu.

Garcia said she already asked the truckers to set a common delivery point where their clients may pick up their items.

“Akong hangyo nga saboton na lang ni ilang mga customer nga usa ra ka point of delivery. Adto na lang magbahin-bahin aron sad dili mahurot ang atong PNP personnel nga magkuyog-kuyog nila,” Garcia said. /rcg