High-value individual arrested in Duljo Fatima

CEBU CITY, Philippines—The Pardo Police confiscated a total of P748,000 worth of illegal drugs from a high-value individual during a buy-bust operation conducted along B. Aranas Extension in Barangay Duljo Fatima here at around 1:30 a.m., Tuesday, March 17, 2020.

Police Major John Kareen Escober, chief of the Pardo Police Station, identified the suspect as Alfred Javier Ingalls, 48, who is from the same area where the operation was conducted.

Escober said that the suspect is listed in the regional level of drug personalities and has been under monitoring for a bout a week before the operation.

He said that previously arrested drug personalities pointed to Ingalls as a drug source.

Ingalls is allegedly able to dispose 100 to 200 grams of illegal drugs a week around the Pardo area.

A total of 110 grams of small and medium packs of suspected shabu were found from the possession of Ingalls.

Escober said that as of press time, they are still getting more information from the suspect that may hopefully lead them to his other cohorts.

A case for violating section 5 and 11 of the Republic Act 9165 or the comprehensive dangerous drugs act, are being prepared to be filed against Inglass while he is being detained in the Pardo Police station detention facility. /bmjo