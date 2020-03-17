BREAKING: DOH record 45 new cases of COVID-19; total now at 187

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Health (DOH) has recorded 45 new confirmed cases of the 2019 coronavirus disease (COVID-19), bringing the total of cases in the country to 187.

The DOH has yet to provide other details on the 45 new confirmed cases. So far, the number of COVID-19-related deaths remained at 12.

Meanwhile, another individual who has recovered from the disease brings the total of recovered cases to four.

The recovered patient is a 31-year-old Filipino male who hails from Negros Oriental.

He is one of the two repatriates from the MV Diamond Princess cruise ship which was docked off Yokohama, Japan.

He tested positive for the virus last March 9. But on Wednesday, he tested negative twice for COVID-19 and will be discharged within the day.

Most people who have COVID-19 can recover as its symptoms are mild, such as fever and cough. But the illness can be more serious for others, possibly leading to pneumonia, especially older adults and those with existing health problems.

The World Health Organization declared the disease as a global pandemic after it killed nearly 5,000 people and infected 110,000 others worldwide.

The International Committee on Taxonomy of Viruses named the novel coronavirus as SARS-CoV-2.

Coronavirus is a family of viruses, which surfaces have a crown-like appearance. The viruses are named for the spikes on their surfaces.

Because of the virus threat, President Rodrigo Duterte has placed the entire island of Luzon under “enhanced community quarantine” which took effect midnight of March 17 and will expire on midnight of April 13.

Under an enhanced community quarantine, “strict home quarantine shall be implemented in all households; transportation shall be suspended; provision for food and essential services shall be regulated; and heightened presence of uniformed personnel to enforce quarantine procedures will be implemented.”

The country has been placed under state of public health emergency due to the virus threat.

The Department of Health (DOH) also hoisted a Code Red Sublevel 2, which is raised when evidence of community transmission and prevalence of cases beyond what the government can address.