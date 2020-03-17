V-Hire drivers hurting from social distancing measures

CEBU CITY, Philippines — After being only allowed to carry half the passengers that they can usually accommodate, van for hire drivers (V-Hire) feel the pain of the social distancing measures imposed on them.

Social distancing measures where passengers have to be at least one seat away from the next passenger has been implemented by the Department of Transportation (DOTr).

Read more: LTFRB-7 tells PUV operators, drivers: Comply with ‘one seat apart’ rule or else…

The move aims to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19), especially in public utility vehicles (PUVs).

Joseph dela Cruz, a 58-year-old V-Hire driver in one of the V-Hire terminals in Cebu City, said that the measure would really hurt them economically.

Under the guidelines of the DOTr, V-Hires may only transport nine passengers from its capacity of 18.

“Bakikaw kaayo paminawon sir kay maupay hinay kaayo unya siyam ra, pila naman lay kita namo?” Dela Cruz asked.

(It does not feel right to hear that at this time when there are fewer passengers and only 9 passengers will be allowed. How much will we earn then?)

“Plus pa gyud sa among iabang sa operators, plus pa gyud sa diesel, plus pa gyud sa parking fee, pila naman lay among madala?” he said.

(Plus the share of the operators, plus the diesel of the vehicle, plus the parking fee, how much money will we bring home then?)

Dela Cruz, who have been a V-hire (van-for-hire) driver for more than 20 years, said he was afraid that he might no longer be able to pay his operator for the boundary.

The V-Hire unit of Dela Cruz plies the SM City Cebu to Gaisano Mactan in Lapu-Lapu City.

“Kung puno na akong unit, moabot ang plete nga akong makolekta ug P450. Karon kay katunga man ang nawala, P225 na lang,” he added.

( The fare I would get for one trip would usually be P450, but now this has been cut in half to only P225.)

He said that regularly, he takes home P600-P700 every day.

He said that some of his co-drivers had already opted not to work due to this situation.

Philip Tanseco, 59-years old, a passenger, also said that even if he is not in favor of the policy in consideration with the drivers, but they just need to follow the order of the government.

“Parte sa panglawas sir moduyog lang sab tah kun unsay mando nila,” Tanseco said.

(That is part of public health safety. We should just follow what they order us to do.)/dbs